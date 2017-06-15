Yoga has holistic benefits

Update: 8:11PM THE holistic benefit of Yoga embodies unity of the mind, body and the thoughts and actions of the individual says Minister for Education, Dr Mahendra Reddy.
The
International Yoga Day 2017 will be celebrated next Wednesday with the
collaboration between the Ministry of Education and with the Embassy of India
in the country.
Dr Reddy
said yoga had many benefits that could help a child overcome many issues in life.
"Our
innocent children, now more than ever are getting vulnerable to a flood of
constraints that affect their physical, mental and spiritual state. Issue of
drugs and substance abuse and non-communicable diseases (NCD�s) is affecting
children all around the world," Dr Reddy said.
"Yoga
activities will enable them to stabilize their mind and contribute to their
ability to concentrate and undertake thinking."
The
celebrations will be spearheaded by Art of Living Foundation in the country.