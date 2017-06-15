Yoga has holistic benefits

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:11PM THE holistic benefit of Yoga embodies unity of the mind, body and the thoughts and actions of the individual says Minister for Education, Dr Mahendra Reddy.

The International Yoga Day 2017 will be celebrated next Wednesday with the collaboration between the Ministry of Education and with the Embassy of India in the country.

Dr Reddy said yoga had many benefits that could help a child overcome many issues in life.

"Our innocent children, now more than ever are getting vulnerable to a flood of constraints that affect their physical, mental and spiritual state. Issue of drugs and substance abuse and non-communicable diseases (NCD�s) is affecting children all around the world," Dr Reddy said.

"Yoga activities will enable them to stabilize their mind and contribute to their ability to concentrate and undertake thinking."

The celebrations will be spearheaded by Art of Living Foundation in the country.