Rape witness ordered to testify

Update: 7:30PM THE third complainant who was alleged to have been raped by the leader of the Jezreel Lion of Judah ministry, Jone Cokanauto told the High Court this afternoon that she was allegedly threatened by Police to give her statement.
She highlighted this as one of the reasons she wished not to
give evidence in the trial.
She informed the court that she was held up for eight hours
at the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters by Police during her
interview and that traumatised her.
The complainant claimed she was scared when she was
allegedly threatened by Police because they told her she would become a hostile
witness if she had not given her statement.
She also informed the court that her husband was a relative
of the accused.
She was the third to take the witness stand for Prosecution
this afternoon.
State lawyer, Meli Vosawale�s first question to the
complainant was if she remembered being part of the said ministry.
The complainant answered and said she reserved herself from
that question and wished to remain silent.
High Court Judge, Justice Salesi Temo told the witness that
she had no right to remain silent because she had been summoned to give
evidence in the trial.
He said the right to remain silent only rested with the
accused person.
The complainant then questioned the court that if she had
withdrawn her statement prior to the trial, what difference would it make.
Justice Temo advised her that when she has been summoned to
come and give evidence in court, she was under his jurisdiction and he had the
right to remand her if she was an uncooperative witness.
He also told her that if she was summoned that meant that
she was in court to assist the court in resolving the allegations against the
accused.
Upon consultations between the Prosecution, Defence, the
complainant and Justice Temo, the complainant agreed to give evidence on the
case tomorrow.
Mr Cokanauto who is facing six counts of rape and four
counts of indecent assault is currently standing trial before Justice Temo.
These offences were allegedly committed between 2005 and
2012 in Welagi Village in Taveuni, Suva and Nasinu.
The trial continues tomorrow.