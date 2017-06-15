Fiji Time: 11:51 PM on Thursday 15 June

Rape witness ordered to testify

AQELA SUSU
Thursday, June 15, 2017

Update: 7:30PM THE third complainant who was alleged to have been raped by the leader of the Jezreel Lion of Judah ministry, Jone Cokanauto told the High Court this afternoon that she was allegedly threatened by Police to give her statement.

She highlighted this as one of the reasons she wished not to give evidence in the trial.

She informed the court that she was held up for eight hours at the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters by Police during her interview and that traumatised her.

The complainant claimed she was scared when she was allegedly threatened by Police because they told her she would become a hostile witness if she had not given her statement.

She also informed the court that her husband was a relative of the accused.

She was the third to take the witness stand for Prosecution this afternoon.

State lawyer, Meli Vosawale�s first question to the complainant was if she remembered being part of the said ministry.

The complainant answered and said she reserved herself from that question and wished to remain silent.

High Court Judge, Justice Salesi Temo told the witness that she had no right to remain silent because she had been summoned to give evidence in the trial.

He said the right to remain silent only rested with the accused person.

The complainant then questioned the court that if she had withdrawn her statement prior to the trial, what difference would it make.

Justice Temo advised her that when she has been summoned to come and give evidence in court, she was under his jurisdiction and he had the right to remand her if she was an uncooperative witness.

He also told her that if she was summoned that meant that she was in court to assist the court in resolving the allegations against the accused.

Upon consultations between the Prosecution, Defence, the complainant and Justice Temo, the complainant agreed to give evidence on the case tomorrow.

Mr Cokanauto who is facing six counts of rape and four counts of indecent assault is currently standing trial before Justice Temo.

These offences were allegedly committed between 2005 and 2012 in Welagi Village in Taveuni, Suva and Nasinu.

The trial continues tomorrow.








