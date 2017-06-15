Fiji Time: 11:51 PM on Thursday 15 June

Government vessel aground in Lau

MERE NALEBA
Thursday, June 15, 2017

Update: 7:27PM POLICE has confirmed the Ministry of Fisheries vessel MV Bainitakali ran aground last night in Lakeba, Lau.

The vessel was carrying a Government delegation led by the Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou that was touring the Lau group.

Police Chief of Intelligence and Investigations ACP Biu Matavou said the vessel ran aground at 10pm yesterday.

It is believed the team is currently on their way to Suva on another Government Shipping Services vessel the MV Sigavou.

The MV Sigavou was berthed at Vanuabalavu on another assignment and had to detour to Lakeba to pick up the stranded passengers.








