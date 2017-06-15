Infrastructure improvements and reforms continue

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya. Picture: FT File

Update: 6:10PM FIJI continues its strategic investment in infrastructure development and upgrades, including major reconstruction of the airports, expansion of our seaports, and introduction of cutting edge ICT technology, such as the recently launched digital television to capitalise on our location as the hub of the Pacific.

Speaking at the joint conference of the Fiji-New Zealand and New Zealand-Fiji Business Council in Auckland, New Zealand this morning, Fiji's Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya said in relation to these issues, a number of improvements and reforms had been made in areas pertaining to trade facilitation in general and also port efficiency, in particular.

Mr Koya said all the reforms were aimed at achieving the set objectives of Fiji becoming a thriving trade and investment hub.

"In the same spirit, the Fijian Government has continued making improvements to our trade facilitation processes and also investment laws and regulations."

Mr Koya said such events provided valuable opportunities for the business communities from both Fiji and New Zealand to exchange views and ideas and look at avenues to enhance trade and investment.

"Events such as today's are crucial in bringing together business leaders and government officials from both countries to network, exchange views and ideas on how we can continuously improve business prospects between our two nations."

Mr Koya said individually, in so many different ways, the members were all making a great contribution to the bilateral relationship.