Fiji Time: 7:26 PM on Thursday 15 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Infrastructure improvements and reforms continue

MONIKA SING
Thursday, June 15, 2017

Update: 6:10PM FIJI continues its strategic investment in infrastructure development and upgrades, including major reconstruction of the airports, expansion of our seaports, and introduction of cutting edge ICT technology, such as the recently launched digital television to capitalise on our location as the hub of the Pacific.

Speaking at the joint conference of the Fiji-New Zealand and New Zealand-Fiji Business Council in Auckland, New Zealand this morning, Fiji's Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya said in relation to these issues, a number of improvements and reforms had been made in areas pertaining to trade facilitation in general and also port efficiency, in particular.

Mr Koya said all the reforms were aimed at achieving the set objectives of Fiji becoming a thriving trade and investment hub.

"In the same spirit, the Fijian Government has continued making improvements to our trade facilitation processes and also investment laws and regulations."

Mr Koya said such events provided valuable opportunities for the business communities from both Fiji and New Zealand to exchange views and ideas and look at avenues to enhance trade and investment.

"Events such as today's are crucial in bringing together business leaders and government officials from both countries to network, exchange views and ideas on how we can continuously improve business prospects between our two nations."

Mr Koya said individually, in so many different ways, the members were all making a great contribution to the bilateral relationship.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65100.6320
JPY 54.472351.4723
GBP 0.38390.3759
EUR 0.43780.4258
NZD 0.68270.6497
AUD 0.65030.6253
USD 0.49340.4764

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 15th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting
  2. Strong quake on Ring
  3. Back 'covered in love bites'
  4. Bulldozer accident kills driver aged 36
  5. State to construct funeral rites facilities
  6. 12 years in jail for stepdaughter's rape
  7. Drug test
  8. Seasonal ban on kawakawa and donu
  9. FRU calls for support for Flying Fijians
  10. A-G: Develop strategies

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  6. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  7. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  8. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  9. Teen chases dream Monday (12 Jun)
  10. McKee rates Vatubua Tuesday (13 Jun)