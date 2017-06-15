Lami man faces four charges over hit and run

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A framed picture of the late Eroni Daugunu used at his funeral yesterday. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:09PM A 53-year-old man of Wailekutu in Lami was produced at the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon for the death of Police Special Constable Eroni Daugunu.

Pateresio Finau appeared before Magistrate Waleen George.

He is charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death, one count of fail to stop after an accident, one count of fail to comply with requirements following an accident and one count of fail to report after an accident.

Mr Finau was alleged to have been driving a white motor vehicle that mowed Mr Daugunu to death in a hit and run incident along Walu Bay in Suva earlier this month.

He has been granted bail and will reappear in court on September 4.