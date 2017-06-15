Paperwork decision pleases union

Update: 6:04PM THE Fijian Teachers Union has welcomed the decision by the Education Ministry not to overload teachers with paperwork and documentation.
In a statement issued today, FTU's general secretary, Agni
Deo Singh said this directive by Education Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy would
now mean teacher's time could be better utilized with children.
"The Union has been calling on the ministry to remove
unnecessary paperwork by the teachers in the classroom so that teachers could
focus on their core business of teaching and learning," Mr Singh said.
In a circular sent out to school heads yesterday, Dr Reddy
said it was recently brought to their attention that some teachers were
continuously subjected to unnecessary paperwork and documentation.
Dr Reddy has instructed the school heads instead to ensure
that this work must be carried out by the appointed administrative officers and
not the teachers.