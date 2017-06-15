Fiji Time: 7:26 PM on Thursday 15 June

Paperwork decision pleases union

AQELA SUSU
Thursday, June 15, 2017

Update: 6:04PM THE Fijian Teachers Union has welcomed the decision by the Education Ministry not to overload teachers with paperwork and documentation.

In a statement issued today, FTU's general secretary, Agni Deo Singh said this directive by Education Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy would now mean teacher's time could be better utilized with children.

"The Union has been calling on the ministry to remove unnecessary paperwork by the teachers in the classroom so that teachers could focus on their core business of teaching and learning," Mr Singh said.

In a circular sent out to school heads yesterday, Dr Reddy said it was recently brought to their attention that some teachers were continuously subjected to unnecessary paperwork and documentation.

Dr Reddy has instructed the school heads instead to ensure that this work must be carried out by the appointed administrative officers and not the teachers.








