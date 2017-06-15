Fiji Time: 7:26 PM on Thursday 15 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Former cop gets high court hearing

AQELA SUSU
Thursday, June 15, 2017

Update: 6:04PM AN application by a retired senior police officer charged with corruption to have his matter heard in the High Court was granted by the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

Luke Rawalai is charged with three counts of abuse of office and one count of receiving a bribe.

The offenses took place between January 2012 and March 2014.

It is alleged that during the said periods the accused in abuse of his authority did an arbitrary act for the purpose of gain by interfering with the Police Investigation conducted by way of Nadi Enquiry Paper into an allegation of rape and forgery.

It is alleged that he had also directed the Nadi Police Station Criminal Investigation Division Personnel to charge for a Police Docket without any evidence and against the findings of the Nadi Police Station Criminal Investigation Division Personnel.

All these are alleged to be an act prejudicial to the Fiji Police Force.

It is also alleged that without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, Mr Rawalai received a benefit of F$2,400 for himself with the intention that his duties as a public official would be influenced.

Mr Rawalai will make his first appearance before the High Court in Suva on June 29.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65100.6320
JPY 54.472351.4723
GBP 0.38390.3759
EUR 0.43780.4258
NZD 0.68270.6497
AUD 0.65030.6253
USD 0.49340.4764

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 15th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting
  2. Strong quake on Ring
  3. Back 'covered in love bites'
  4. Bulldozer accident kills driver aged 36
  5. State to construct funeral rites facilities
  6. 12 years in jail for stepdaughter's rape
  7. Drug test
  8. Seasonal ban on kawakawa and donu
  9. FRU calls for support for Flying Fijians
  10. A-G: Develop strategies

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  6. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  7. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  8. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  9. Teen chases dream Monday (12 Jun)
  10. McKee rates Vatubua Tuesday (13 Jun)