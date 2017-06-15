Former cop gets high court hearing

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:04PM AN application by a retired senior police officer charged with corruption to have his matter heard in the High Court was granted by the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

Luke Rawalai is charged with three counts of abuse of office and one count of receiving a bribe.

The offenses took place between January 2012 and March 2014.

It is alleged that during the said periods the accused in abuse of his authority did an arbitrary act for the purpose of gain by interfering with the Police Investigation conducted by way of Nadi Enquiry Paper into an allegation of rape and forgery.

It is alleged that he had also directed the Nadi Police Station Criminal Investigation Division Personnel to charge for a Police Docket without any evidence and against the findings of the Nadi Police Station Criminal Investigation Division Personnel.

All these are alleged to be an act prejudicial to the Fiji Police Force.

It is also alleged that without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, Mr Rawalai received a benefit of F$2,400 for himself with the intention that his duties as a public official would be influenced.

Mr Rawalai will make his first appearance before the High Court in Suva on June 29.