+ Enlarge this image Nathan Shivam with family members. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:03PM SUVA football has registered their 2012 Vodafone Fiji FACT hero Shivam Nathan in their side for the semi-final clash against Nadi on Sunday.

Nathan after a knee injury did not play competitive football but he took up Suva's coaching job this year.

Nathan scored in the 1-0 win over Ba which ended Suva's 17-years of Fiji FACT title drought at Govind Park in Ba.

Suva will take on defending champion Nadi in the second semi-final at 4.30pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.