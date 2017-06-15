Fiji Time: 7:26 PM on Thursday 15 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Test match for family

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Thursday, June 15, 2017

Update: 6:02PM FLYING Fijian Eroni Vasiteri grateful for the opportunity to represent Fiji and dedicates Saturday's game to his family in Nasaucoko, Navosa.

"I want to thank God for giving me the talent and skill to play rugby and for his protection. Also I want to thank the coaches and management for trusting me with this responsibility," Vasiteri said.

This will be his third appearance for the Flying Fijians and he said he would be giving his all for his team.

He is one of the five local players to be named in the team to face Italy and will be pairing with the Fijian monster Jale Vatubua in the centres.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65100.6320
JPY 54.472351.4723
GBP 0.38390.3759
EUR 0.43780.4258
NZD 0.68270.6497
AUD 0.65030.6253
USD 0.49340.4764

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 15th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting
  2. Strong quake on Ring
  3. Back 'covered in love bites'
  4. Bulldozer accident kills driver aged 36
  5. State to construct funeral rites facilities
  6. 12 years in jail for stepdaughter's rape
  7. Drug test
  8. Seasonal ban on kawakawa and donu
  9. FRU calls for support for Flying Fijians
  10. A-G: Develop strategies

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  6. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  7. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  8. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  9. Teen chases dream Monday (12 Jun)
  10. McKee rates Vatubua Tuesday (13 Jun)