Test match for family

Update: 6:02PM FLYING Fijian Eroni Vasiteri grateful for the opportunity to represent Fiji and dedicates Saturday's game to his family in Nasaucoko, Navosa.
"I want to thank God for giving me the talent and skill
to play rugby and for his protection. Also I want to thank the coaches and
management for trusting me with this responsibility," Vasiteri said.
This will be his third appearance for the Flying Fijians and
he said he would be giving his all for his team.
He is one of the five local players to be named in the team
to face Italy and will be pairing with the Fijian monster Jale Vatubua in the
centres.