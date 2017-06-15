Test match for family

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Eroni Vasiteri right ready to give Adriu Delai support during their Test match with Georgia in 2016. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 6:02PM FLYING Fijian Eroni Vasiteri grateful for the opportunity to represent Fiji and dedicates Saturday's game to his family in Nasaucoko, Navosa.

"I want to thank God for giving me the talent and skill to play rugby and for his protection. Also I want to thank the coaches and management for trusting me with this responsibility," Vasiteri said.

This will be his third appearance for the Flying Fijians and he said he would be giving his all for his team.

He is one of the five local players to be named in the team to face Italy and will be pairing with the Fijian monster Jale Vatubua in the centres.