Rural Fashion Show

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Staff from Ministry of Woman model traditional attire during the 3rd Fiji National Woman's Expo 2017 at Vodafone Arena yesterday. Picture: RAMA

Update: 5:10PM THE Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Veena Bhatnagar, this afternoon launched the much-anticipated Rural Women's Fashion Show.

Mrs Bhatnagar did the honours amidst the excitement of the National Women's Expo 2017 as it got into full swing on its second day.

"The Rural Women's Fashion Show was born out the growing participation of Fijian women in fashion as an industry," Mrs Bhatnagar said.

She also said the National Women's Expo was a signature event of the Fijian Government and it was one of the platforms of women's economic empowerment in Fiji.

While four renowned local designers judged the event, the show had entries from 19 rural designers Fiji-wide and all the models who modelled the garments were staff members of the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation.