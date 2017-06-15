First ever bond facility

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:51PM THE first Bond Reopening Facility in the Fiji's history began today with the Government raising $13 million in a reopening of a ten-year bond.

According to a statement from the Government today, $15 million was received in tenders after the Fijian Government floated $10 million in reopened bonds.

"Of the $15 million received, $13 million was accepted with a coupon rate of 6.00 per cent per annum," the government statement said.

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, welcomed the high demand for the reopened bonds and said it was a "major vote of confidence in the management of the Fijian economy."