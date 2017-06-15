Trade councils crucial

Update: 3:50PM MEMBERS of the Fiji-New Zealand Business council makes substantial contribution to strengthening the relationship of the two countries and as a group, the council drives Fiji-New Zealand trade.
Minister for
Industry, Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Siddiq Koya said the council strengthens the
economies of each country and brings them closer together.
He made the conference at the Joint Conference of the
Fiji-New Zealand and New Zealand-Fiji Business Councils today in Auckland, New
Zealand.
The minister said the conference which is themed "Strong
Relations - Strong Nations" was crucial in bringing together business leaders
and government officials from both countries.