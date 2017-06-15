Trade councils crucial

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:50PM MEMBERS of the Fiji-New Zealand Business council makes substantial contribution to strengthening the relationship of the two countries and as a group, the council drives Fiji-New Zealand trade.

Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Siddiq Koya said the council strengthens the economies of each country and brings them closer together.

He made the conference at the Joint Conference of the Fiji-New Zealand and New Zealand-Fiji Business Councils today in Auckland, New Zealand.

The minister said the conference which is themed "Strong Relations - Strong Nations" was crucial in bringing together business leaders and government officials from both countries.