Raid gets 1000 plants

Update: 3:50PM MORE than 1000 plants believed to be Marijuana were uprooted in Loa, Tukavesi yesterday during Police a raid.
According to a Police force statement, the officers led by
the station officer at Tukavesi Police Station conducted the raid at 5am in the
morning and managed to collect 1,012 plants during the operation.
Meanwhile, police say they are looking for the owner of the
farm whose identity is known to them.
"Success of these raids has once again been credited to the
community," Divisional Police Commander
Northern Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Verani Nakauyaca said.