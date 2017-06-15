Raid gets 1000 plants

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Officers from the Tukavesi Police Station following the early morning raid. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:50PM MORE than 1000 plants believed to be Marijuana were uprooted in Loa, Tukavesi yesterday during Police a raid.

According to a Police force statement, the officers led by the station officer at Tukavesi Police Station conducted the raid at 5am in the morning and managed to collect 1,012 plants during the operation.

Meanwhile, police say they are looking for the owner of the farm whose identity is known to them.

"Success of these raids has once again been credited to the community," Divisional Police Commander Northern Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Verani Nakauyaca said.