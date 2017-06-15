Fiji Time: 7:26 PM on Thursday 15 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Raid gets 1000 plants

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, June 15, 2017

Update: 3:50PM MORE than 1000 plants believed to be Marijuana were uprooted in Loa, Tukavesi yesterday during Police a raid.

According to a Police force statement, the officers led by the station officer at Tukavesi Police Station conducted the raid at 5am in the morning and managed to collect 1,012 plants during the operation.

Meanwhile, police say they are looking for the owner of the farm whose identity is known to them.

"Success of these raids has once again been credited to the community," Divisional Police Commander Northern Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Verani Nakauyaca said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65100.6320
JPY 54.472351.4723
GBP 0.38390.3759
EUR 0.43780.4258
NZD 0.68270.6497
AUD 0.65030.6253
USD 0.49340.4764

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 15th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting
  2. Strong quake on Ring
  3. Back 'covered in love bites'
  4. Bulldozer accident kills driver aged 36
  5. State to construct funeral rites facilities
  6. 12 years in jail for stepdaughter's rape
  7. Drug test
  8. Seasonal ban on kawakawa and donu
  9. FRU calls for support for Flying Fijians
  10. A-G: Develop strategies

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  6. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  7. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  8. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  9. Teen chases dream Monday (12 Jun)
  10. McKee rates Vatubua Tuesday (13 Jun)