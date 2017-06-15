Government to set aged care standards

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Government will soon set new standards for homes which care for the elderly. Picture: Rama

Update: 3:49PM THE Fijian Government will soon launch its National Minimum Standards for aged care institutions in the country.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa while commemorating the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day in Suva earlier today.

"These standards will harmonize Government�s reforms towards the development and implementation of comprehensive care plans; development of policies and programmes to improve the physical and social environment of the institution; development of policies and programs to address work-related stress among staff; and specialized training for the staff," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.

She said elder abuses included but was not limited to physical abuse, psychological or emotional abuse, financial or material abuse, sexual abuse and neglect.

"Perhaps the most insidious form of abuse against the elderly lies in the negative attitudes towards, and stereotypes of, older people and the process of ageing itself. These are attitudes that are reflected in the frequent glorification of youth," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.