Government to set aged care standards

Update: 3:49PM THE Fijian Government will soon launch its National Minimum Standards for aged care institutions in the country.
Minister
for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa while commemorating the
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day in Suva earlier today.
"These standards
will harmonize Government�s reforms towards the development and implementation
of comprehensive care plans; development of policies and programmes to improve
the physical and social environment of the institution; development of policies
and programs to address work-related stress among staff; and specialized training
for the staff," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.
She said
elder abuses included but was not
limited to physical abuse, psychological
or emotional abuse, financial or material abuse, sexual abuse and neglect.
"Perhaps
the most insidious form of abuse against the elderly lies in the negative
attitudes towards, and stereotypes of, older people and the process of ageing
itself. These are attitudes that are reflected in the frequent glorification of
youth," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.