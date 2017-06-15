Fiji Time: 7:26 PM on Thursday 15 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Reminder on Fletcher Bridge closure

MERE NALEBA
Thursday, June 15, 2017

Update: 2:58PM MOTORISTS planning to use the Vatuwaqa - Fletcher Bailey Bridge from Saturday and Sunday are advised to take alternative routes as the bridge will be closed for construction works.

"Heavy vehicles including buses can no longer travel over the Fletcher bailey bridge from Monday 19 June. This is because the new concrete foundations need to cure. There is a very high risk that vibrations from heavy vehicles will cause damage to the new foundations and bridge abutments," Mr Hutchinson said.

"The contractor is restricted on space and needs room to continue construction work. The FRA team after reviewing the designs and plans with the contractor have made the decision to let them proceed."

The maintenance work will involve the completion of the bridge foundation work for the new bridge.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65100.6320
JPY 54.472351.4723
GBP 0.38390.3759
EUR 0.43780.4258
NZD 0.68270.6497
AUD 0.65030.6253
USD 0.49340.4764

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 15th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting
  2. Strong quake on Ring
  3. Back 'covered in love bites'
  4. Bulldozer accident kills driver aged 36
  5. State to construct funeral rites facilities
  6. 12 years in jail for stepdaughter's rape
  7. Drug test
  8. Seasonal ban on kawakawa and donu
  9. FRU calls for support for Flying Fijians
  10. A-G: Develop strategies

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  6. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  7. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  8. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  9. Teen chases dream Monday (12 Jun)
  10. McKee rates Vatubua Tuesday (13 Jun)