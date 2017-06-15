Reminder on Fletcher Bridge closure

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:58PM MOTORISTS planning to use the Vatuwaqa - Fletcher Bailey Bridge from Saturday and Sunday are advised to take alternative routes as the bridge will be closed for construction works.

"Heavy vehicles including buses can no longer travel over the Fletcher bailey bridge from Monday 19 June. This is because the new concrete foundations need to cure. There is a very high risk that vibrations from heavy vehicles will cause damage to the new foundations and bridge abutments," Mr Hutchinson said.

"The contractor is restricted on space and needs room to continue construction work. The FRA team after reviewing the designs and plans with the contractor have made the decision to let them proceed."

The maintenance work will involve the completion of the bridge foundation work for the new bridge.