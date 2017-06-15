Fiji Time: 2:18 PM on Thursday 15 June

Italians in holiday mode

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Thursday, June 15, 2017

Update: 12:42PM ITALIAN coaches Conor O�Shea and Mike Catt can not say enough about their love for the weather and atmosphere.

The former rugby national players of their respective countries, Italy head coach O�Shear (Ireland- utility back) and assistant coach Catt (England-utility back) tagged Fiji as an amazing country.

O�Shear featured 35 times for Ireland said he would love to visit Fiji again in the near future.

"This is my first time to Fiji and I would like to come back for a holiday," O�Shear said.

While the English 75 test veteran and 2003 World Cup winner, Catt commended the warm reception and welcoming they received when they arrived in to the country on Monday evening.

"This is my first time in Fiji and it has been amazing. The people are amazing. The way we were being welcomed is amazing. The scenery and the country is amazing."

"We have only been here for two days but the welcoming has been amazing. So it�s a good start."

The South African born former English and British and Irish Lions player still holds the record of being the oldest player to play in a Rugby World Cup final.

He played in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final against Australia at the age of 36-years and one month.

England won on that occasion 20-17 in Telstra Stadium, Sydney.








