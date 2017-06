/ Front page / News

Update: 12:40PM A 53-year-old man has been charged for the death of Special Constable Eroni Daugunu in a hit and run incident along Walu Bay two weeks ago.

The driver of the motor vehicle that allegedly killed the 22-year-old policeman will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro confirmed the driver has been charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death, one count of fail to stop after an accident, one count of fail to comply