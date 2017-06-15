Women officers on attachment

/ Front page / News

TWO police officers from Tonga and Samoa are on work attachments with the Fiji Police Force.

The two women constables — Fuka Mouga of the Tongan Police and Nepa Papalii of Samoa — are part of an arrangement between Fiji, Samoa and Tonga under the Pacific Islands Chief of Police training opportunities.

While welcoming the two women police officers, the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said Fiji was always ready to help its Pacific Island neighbours.

"In the past we sent officers and personnel from the Forensics Department to help our comrades in various Pacific Island nations, and we are always open to assisting in areas of training," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

"This is not only about what we can help you with, but also how you can help us, so please be sure to share your knowledge and experience with our forensics team."

The two officers will be based at the Fiji Police Forensic Science Services at Nasova.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said forensics was a critical aspect of policing, and the Fiji police was always exploring avenues to advance the work of forensics in Fiji.

"Recently we had another seven officers accredited as fingerprint specialists, an achievement we are extremely happy about considering the demands on our services.

"We have been able to boost our services after acquiring new equipment and under the guidance of the senior officers in the department you are sure to gain a lot to take back to your respective countries and institutions," he said.