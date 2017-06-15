Fiji Time: 2:18 PM on Thursday 15 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Women officers on attachment

Mere Naleba
Thursday, June 15, 2017

TWO police officers from Tonga and Samoa are on work attachments with the Fiji Police Force.

The two women constables — Fuka Mouga of the Tongan Police and Nepa Papalii of Samoa — are part of an arrangement between Fiji, Samoa and Tonga under the Pacific Islands Chief of Police training opportunities.

While welcoming the two women police officers, the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said Fiji was always ready to help its Pacific Island neighbours.

"In the past we sent officers and personnel from the Forensics Department to help our comrades in various Pacific Island nations, and we are always open to assisting in areas of training," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

"This is not only about what we can help you with, but also how you can help us, so please be sure to share your knowledge and experience with our forensics team."

The two officers will be based at the Fiji Police Forensic Science Services at Nasova.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said forensics was a critical aspect of policing, and the Fiji police was always exploring avenues to advance the work of forensics in Fiji.

"Recently we had another seven officers accredited as fingerprint specialists, an achievement we are extremely happy about considering the demands on our services.

"We have been able to boost our services after acquiring new equipment and under the guidance of the senior officers in the department you are sure to gain a lot to take back to your respective countries and institutions," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65100.6320
JPY 54.472351.4723
GBP 0.38390.3759
EUR 0.43780.4258
NZD 0.68270.6497
AUD 0.65030.6253
USD 0.49340.4764

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 15th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Strong quake on Ring
  2. Back 'covered in love bites'
  3. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting
  4. Bulldozer accident kills driver aged 36
  5. 12 years in jail for stepdaughter's rape
  6. State to construct funeral rites facilities
  7. Drug test
  8. Seasonal ban on kawakawa and donu
  9. FRU calls for support for Flying Fijians
  10. A-G: Develop strategies

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  4. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  5. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  6. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  7. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  8. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  9. Teen chases dream Monday (12 Jun)
  10. McKee rates Vatubua Tuesday (13 Jun)