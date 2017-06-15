Fiji Time: 2:17 PM on Thursday 15 June

Police train for major events

Mere Naleba
Thursday, June 15, 2017

LOCAL police officers are participating in a defensive and offensive skill search.

The training is being facilitated by New Zealand police officers, who are in the country to train officers tasked with clearance of major events.

The one-week course will enable local police officers to raise their skill levels in maintaining safety and providing security during major events.

Fiji Police Force's director international relations, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ulaiasi Ravula, said this would also help police carry out their work as Fiji would host a lot of international matches.

"We have police officers as well as three officers from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces who will undergo the intensive course and they will learn techniques and skills that will enable them to conduct clearance of venues prior to major events," he said.

"Upon completion, the officers will be able to conduct defensive and offensive searches, plan searches and render safe procedures in the event of a threat or even if it's a hoax which could compromise the safety of the general public."








