Fiji-born actor blazes a trail

/ Front page / News

AFTER successfully touring her stage play Under the Mango Tree in Canada and the United States for more than eight years, Fiji-born stage actress Veenesh Dubois feels it is time to give back to her country of birth.

For those who do not know her, Veenesh is a playwright and actress who has acted in many stage plays in theatres around Canada and the US.

She was born in Ba and grew up at Rarawai, a quiet sugar mill town with government assisted quarters for the workers to bring up their families in.

Veenesh was holidaying in the country with her husband last month.

"I didn't get into acting until I was almost 30 and had three children," she said. "It was really my husband who encouraged me to go to theatre school and pursue my dreams of becoming an actor. Once I completed theatre school, I was on a roll with acting gigs all over Canada and the US."

Under the Mango Tree is about the struggle Veenesh and her father had in their father-daughter relationship, about growing up in Fiji, and how her father left for Canada to make a home for them. It is a one-woman show where she acts and directs the play.

"That was a story that people related to even though they were from different countries but they felt aspects of that in their life," she said. "The inspiration behind Under the Mango Tree is my father because I now understand the risk he took to travel to Canada where he didn't know anybody and tried to build a new life."

The show received several five stars from reviewers and positive comments.

Mrs Dubois says she wants to hold a three-day workshop on acting and creating stories in Fiji.

She hopes to teach theatre skills in voice, movement, story writing and presentation.

"After the workshop's completion, I would like to present Under the Mango Tree as a theatre event."

Mr Dubois said Fijians interested in acting or attending a workshop can email her on veeneshdubois@yahoo.ca.

"I'm happy to rent a theatre or auditorium and we can work together on it," she said.