Albinism project faces big hurdles

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services Fiji Albinism Project faces two major hurdles in its quest to raise awareness about the condition in the country.

Project officer Afolau Kaumaitotoya highlighted these issues at the International Albinism Awareness Day celebrations in Suva on Tuesday.

She said the project was established in 2015 and since then funding and collection of database for people with albinism were two major issues faced by them.

"The funding at the moment is limited and provided by St Vincent Hospital from Australia, which caters for salary of the project officers and the assistance," she said.

"The funding to run the programs and community awareness, we don't have the funding for that. Secondly trying to collect data for people with albinism as to where these people stay and locate them.

"The database we have now, we know they live close around towns and cities. We haven't captured those in the interior and in the outer islands. "

Mrs Kaumaitotoya said because of a recent survey conducted in Tuvalu, it is believed that one in every 700 people in Fiji had albinism.

She said the project was a collaboration between different ministries, with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education playing a bigger role.

"The project is a multi-sectorial project with other ministries of Education, Ministry of Women and Ministry of Health.

"The Ministry of Health provides skin and eye health clinics for the people. We provided free sunscreens and eyeglasses for people with albinism and the Education Ministry provides knowledge information on the issues," she said.