NGO raises awareness on effects of suicide

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, June 15, 2017

SUICIDE still remains a taboo subject and people still do not realise the extent to which it affects Fijians.

These are the words of Lifeline Fiji's program director Jeremiah Merekula in relation to the recent statistics by the National Substance Abuse Advisory Council (NSAAC) on suicide cases.

The statistics revealed that there were 124 cases of suicide recorded in 2015, with 107 attempted suicide cases.

For 2016, 102 cases were recorded for suicide and 104 for attempted suicide.

Mr Merekula said Lifeline Fiji maintained its call for attention on these alarming statistics.

"We run a 24/7 toll free crisis helpline and we know the number of calls we get hence we are not surprised by the figures as it is reflective of the number of people calling our helpline," he said.

"We continue to lose Fijians to suicide in Fiji and there is a need for increased awareness on services available and emotional wellbeing for Fijians."

According to the statistics, since 2011 to March this year, a total of 627 suicide cases had been recorded with a further 694 cases recorded for attempted suicide in the country.

"The numbers are high globally and Fiji is considered to have one of the highest rates," Mr Merekula said.

"The numbers are so high because there is absence of help seeking behaviour in Fijians and supportive community-based structures and lack of awareness on emotional wellbeing and warning signs along with copying mechanisms.

He said the organisation was working with preschool students and primary school students to promote help seeking behaviour from a very young age along with raising their awareness on warning signs of emotional distress.

"Along with this we are expanding our programs with parents to enable parents to identify warning signs and also to address emotional issues of their children and also themselves," Mr Merekula said.

Statistics show that 56 suicide cases and 97 attempted suicide cases were recorded in children from 2011 to March this year.

People seeking help can contact Lifeline Fiji on 132454.

