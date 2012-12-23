A man of great passion in choral music

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dr Manoa Masi with his wife, Neli, and family members in Otago, New Zealand, in 1970. Picture: SUPPLIED

HE was an intellect, a man of great passion in music, especially ecclesiastical choral classical church songs, including church choral anthems, hymns, contemporary Christian praise songs and much more.

These were the words of the eldest daughter of the late Dr Manoa Baro Masi, Siteri Wainikesa, when she was asked to talk about her late father's life in music.

"He had so much passion for music, especially choral singing. I wish I had that kind of passion, but he will always be a role model in many ways for me, even though he at times showed his human frailties. And not only I, my siblings also looked up to him a lot including many of the people who he met and taught along the way," she said.

The following account of the late Dr Masi's musical life is based on the interview with Mrs Wainikesa and other members of the family and close family friends with references to an unfinished autobiography Dr Masi had started to write just before his demise in late 2012.

How it all started

We asked Mrs Wainikesa to talk about how it all started and she said: "I was very young then, but I think my father was still at Tamavua when church pastor the Reverend Osea Naisau came to Tamavua medical school to look for someone to teach the Tamavua Village church choir."

She said Reverend Naisau then turned to my father and said, "it's you".

"That was how my father's life of being a choir director (dauvulisere) started."

In his autobiography, Dr Masi wrote, "At first, I was surprised and I doubted myself if, I could do this with no formal education in music, no experience, but Reverend Naisau said, don't worry Masi, God will show you."

He said there were so many well-known church choir composers and trainers back then in Fiji.

"At this point my interest in choral and secular music had come alive and developed into a passion, a talent I first doubted, I had," he wrote.

Mrs Wainikesa said as her father's passion and love for church music developed and the family would end up spending Sundays or weekends at Tamavua Village preparing for the Sunday service and on choir practise nights, her father would come home very late.

Earlier years

Dr Masi, in his autobiography, recalled that most former students of Davuilevu/Lelean Memorial School were champion choir masters at that time under the leadership of two great music teachers, namely Sir Josua Rabukawaqa and Anare Raiwalui.

"Because Sir Josua Rabukawaqa was my teacher at Suva Methodist Boys School my interest in singing had begun then before shifting to Queen Victoria School (Nanukuloa 1945).

"Later Master Eremasi Tamanisau, my schoolmate in Toorak Boys was posted to Ratu Kadavulevu School and there we met again and he taught me to read church music as well as secular music," he wrote.

Move to Labasa

Dr Masi wrote: "I was transferred to Labasa in 1962 and it was a whole lot of challenge for me. I had not thought of this earlier, but my passion and the support of my family kept me going while I worked there."

It was here that he again met the great music composer Sir Josua, Mrs Wainikesa recalled.

"Oh, his music composition and writing really developed working with Sir Josua," she said.

"I assisted Sir Josua Rabukawaqa with choir training while I lived in Labasa, I gained more familiarity in choral music composition and choir directing working beside him. And this we continued until 1965 when I was transferred back to Suva," Dr Masi wrote.

Champion Wainivula Choir

"After Labasa, we moved to Wainivula in 1965 where the Methodist catechist (Vakatawa) Apisai Baraki, approached me to form and train the choir at Wainivula, hence the birth of the champion Wainivula Church Choir," he said.

Dr Masi said it was here that he met Wainivula Church elder, Ratu Pita Toganivalu, whom he still declared as his best tenor ever.

"Ratu Pita then graciously donated the Tatawaqa Trophy, dedicated to his late uncle and singer Emosi Tatawaqa of Bau, for the winner of Class III (under 50 voices) in the Annual Methodist Church Conference singing competition."

The Wainivula Church Choir reigned as Class III champions for seven years in a row in the singing competition from 1969 to 1976 and then won it again in 1978 and 1979.

"It was at Wainivula that my father really developed his skills as a choirmaster and teacher and Wainivula was also the place where his fame as one of Fiji's best choirmasters and church choir directors began to spread Fiji-wide," Mrs Wainikesa said.

At Wainivula, he also came across retired army officer Major Metuisela Mua.

Major Mua said: "Masi was always a perfectionist when it came to choral singing and music; he always wanted the best out of the choirs he taught and trained.

"He was also very good at putting together extracts of musical pieces from the same composers to compose many of his classical pieces which he normally called, 'Lacadrau', because it was a variation of several pieces put together to form an anthem. I will always admire him for this," Major Mua said.

The retired Major Mua was also instrumental in writing the citation for Dr Masi which enabled him to be awarded the MBE medal in 1987 by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Off to Otago

"In 1970, my father was fortunate to be offered a dental course at the Otago University Dental School and he decided to take all of us to New Zealand for his studies at his own expense," Mrs Wainikesa said.

"And it's here, against all odds, and with the help of God, I kept on going until I completed my dissertation and fulfilled the requirements for the Diploma in Dental Public Health from University of Otago," Dr Masi wrote.

He resumed his duties at CWMH in 1971 and in 1973 he was chosen as Fiji's delegate to the World Dental Conference at Opera House in Sydney to present a paper on his Dissertation at Otago University about Dental Health in the Pacific including Australia and New Zealand.

In June 1976, he started his private dental practice at Suva's Bayly Clinic.

Formed the famous Kadavu Choir

In 1979, he was appointed choir director of the famous Kadavu Choir because the Kadavu elders in Suva were worried about the behaviour of some of its youths and wanted to organise a monthly church meeting and the choir as the unit to lead them in the right direction.

"The members grew from a small group of just over 10 with the help of Radio Fiji personality the late Apakuki Coka and his wife Bulou Cawa, Major Mua and his wife Luisa, Osepati Tuicakau, Jovilisi Qasi, Semi Cakau, Meli Nayacalevu, Paula Tuivuya, Ratu Toga and wife DiLa, Conservator of Forests Konisi Yabaki and wife Timaima, Josevata Nabati and his wife and a few others including members of my family. The choir came fourth in its first year in the Methodist Church annual choir competition in 1979 and managed to achieve its first win in the Class I category in 1980 beating the champion Raiwaqa Church Choir.

"Within three years the choir organised some fundraising the three secondary schools in Kadavu, namely Richmond Methodist Church School, Kadavu Provincial School and Vunisea Government School and $3000 was shared to the three schools."

It was also at the Kadavu Choir that Dr Masi met former Police band member and the only musician who could at that time transcribe music from staff notation to tonic solfa, the well-known Etuate Kautoga.

Eddie, as he is normally called, on the insistence of Dr Masi, was instrumental in teaching members of the choir on music both in staff notation and tonic solfa.

"Manoa Baro Masi has got great musical ears and always gets what he wants from his choir members. And he was always proud to lead the Kadavu Choir," Eddie said.

He said he was lucky to have had the privilege of working with Dr Masi and always liked his choice of music.

"Only a few members could read and sing music in tonic solfa and staff notation thus we taught/introduced them to the code slowly every week.

"Also, on request we started to send small teams to churches in Suva, surrounding areas of Tailevu, Rewa and Naitasiri, including the southern end of Suva. In all Christmas occasions we would start singing carols commencing from Government House to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital apart from carol singing concerts at the Civic Centre Suva.

"During one of those years, the then retired Governor General and paramount chief of Tailevu Ratu Sir George Cakobau invited us to the chiefly island of Bau to sing Christmas carols."

Joined the RFMF

"In 1980 and 1981 some of my friends who were officers in the army and also members of the Kadavu Choir enticed me to join them in service in Lebanon with UNIFIL for one year, as Regimental Dental Officer with the rank of Captain.

"During my first Middle East tour a member of our contingent Private Raibi was hospitalised for four weeks in London for specialised treatment and I was ordered to accompany him," Dr Masi wrote.

He stayed with Ratu Josua Toganivalu's family during his time in London and while there he was fortunate to be able to attend the performance of the famous Wales Male Voice Choir of 1000 voices with Ratu Josua at the Royal Albert Hall.

Dr Masi wrote that while in London he was also visited by his brother-in-law SAS WOII Ilisoni Ligairi with cousin Kemueli Yabaki and nephew Sakeasi Tuni Masi.

He was called back to Lebanon before returning to Fiji and Captain Lilo took Pte Raibi to Fiji when he recovered.

Trip to the Holy City, Jerusalem

He said in 1984/1985 he was recalled to RFMF as Regiment Dental Officer, Multinational Force of Observers in Sinai.

"My dream of taking a choir to sing Christmas carols at the Holy City (Jerusalem) would finally materialise after our commander Lt. Col Sitiveni Rabuka approved our trip. I was accompanied on my initial negotiations trip to Jerusalem by our padre, Methodist Church minister Reverend Nemani Cakacaka.

"We returned to camp with good news and a thorough preparation of hymns, choir uniform and food rations was made for the Christmas trip to Jerusalem.

While more choir members wanted to join in the last minute, only 35 were accepted as a good and manageable number. The choir stayed at the hotel next to King David Royal Hotel in Jerusalem.

Mrs Wainikesa said her father was all that and much more.

"He always had a flair for being original and during his trip to the Middle East on his tour of duty he made it a point to visit all the historical biblical sites which he had included in the lyrics of his anthems. I think this helped him out a lot spiritually and this biblically historical sites were often sung about in his later compositions," she said.

Biodata

* Name: Manoa Baro Masi;

* Date of birth: April 28, 1931;

* Village: Tiliva, Nakasaleka, Kadavu;

* Married: Neli Matekoso Masi (nee Ligairi);

* Children: five (with 23 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren); and

* Date of death: December 23, 2012;

Education:

Secondary

* 1945 — 1950 Queen Victoria School, Nanukuloa, Saivou, Ra and Matavatucou.

Tertiary, was headboy and dux of school

* 1954-1956 Studied Dentistry at Tamavua Medical Central School; and

* 1970-1971 Attended Otago University Dental School.

Employment

* 1950-1951 Colonial Secretariat, Fiji Public Service Commission;

* 1952-1953 Forest Guard at Colo-i-Suva and later at Nadarivatu;

* 1957-1958 Qualified as a dental officer at the CWMH, Suva posted around Viti Levu;

* 1976 Began private dental practice at Suva Bayly Clinic;

* 1980-1981 Joined RFMF for services with UNIFIL, Lebanon;

* 1984-1985 Recalled by RFMF to serve as Regimental Dental Officer;

* 1986-1995 Resumed services at Bayly Clinic; and

* 1996-1997 Recalled by Government to serve as dental officer at Valelevu Health Centre before retiring in 1999;

Board appointments

* Former Suva City Councillor;

* Former board member of Fiji Broadcasting Commission;

* Former executive committee member of Fiji Red Cross;

* Past chairman and member of Kadavu Provincial Council; and

* Former JP.

Awards

* 1987 Awarded the Member of the British Empire medal (MBE) for services to the community.