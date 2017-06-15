Fiji Time: 2:18 PM on Thursday 15 June

Rural women visit Parliament before expo

Alisi Vucago
Thursday, June 15, 2017

EIGHTY rural women who are participants of the 2017 Women's Expo had the opportunity to visit Parliament and be educated on the various processes that are available and work parliamentarians carry out.

Joana Fereti, 55, was part of the 14 women who came from Rotuma to visit the Parliament on Tuesday.

"This is the first time for me to visit Parliament and I count myself very lucky to be part of this visit. I believe that with God, all things are possible," she said.

Three women from Ovalau — Fane Ulunisau, Vasiti Adimaira and Sera Bainikea — were also part of the program.

"For us, the program is much better than 2015 and we are so thankful to the Ministry of Women for putting together this program to enable us to visit Parliament as we only hear about it in the media," the women said.

While welcoming the women, secretary-general to Parliament Viniana Namosimalua stressed that Parliament was for the people and she also explained how they could be connected to Parliament.

"It is important to know that this is your house, understand how you can engage with Parliament and the various processes that are available, in terms of committees, talking to your representatives as this is how we connect to Parliament," Mrs Namosimalua said.

"You have every right to walk into this house and talk to the people you voted in to represent your needs and your interests and how you can raise your standards of living.

"This is where it all happens in terms of laws and policies of this Government to do with your daily lives," she said.

The National Women's Expo opened yesterday at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.








