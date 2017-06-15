Nawaikula queries disposal of chests

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Navy and police personnel make their way to the site of the underwater chests in Dawasamu, Tailevu North last week. Picture: ATU RASEA

OPPOSITION spokesperson for environment Niko Nawaikula has expressed concern at the manner in which seven chests found in waters off Dawasamu in Tailevu have been disposed of, saying that its effects on the marine ecosystem needed to be studied carefully first.

Mr Nawaikula said as Fiji had just co-hosted the UN Ocean Conference with Sweden, there needed to be more care shown in the disposal of the chests.

"There needs to be more information in relation to the find and the public needs to know what exactly is the current status of the explosive ordinance disposal and what the contents of the chests actually are," he said.

The area off the Dawasamu coast where the chests were found is close to Moon Reef — a tourist attraction in the area.

The reef is home to a resident pod of spinner dolphins that are popular with tourists to the area.

Mr Nawaikula said this had to be considered as well when deciding on how to dispose of the chests.

"This is a tourist attraction in the area and they needed to consider if these chests could have been taken away and destroyed," he said.

Teams of Fiji Navy and police divers blasted the chests off the coast of Dawasamu and said that all underwater activity within a 10-mile radius of the disposal site was prohibited.

There were seven chests found in the area, assumed to contain explosives from World War II.

"Now we have assumed that it is still active, that is why we are trying to keep people away from that area," Chief of Navy Captain (N) Humphrey Tawake said last Wednesday.

"We have calculated the blast and the amount of explosives that we are going to put on those chests and that is to show us whether the mines are active or not.

"There will be minimal damage to the environment."

The "explosive ordinance disposal" or bomb disposal was to take place at the coordinates 178 degrees 30.3 minutes East 17 degrees 33.3 minutes South."

Attempts to get comments from Capt Tawake last week as well as this week on the issue were unsuccessful.