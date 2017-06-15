Fiji Time: 2:17 PM on Thursday 15 June

Fisheries unaware of plans

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, June 15, 2017

THE Ministry of Fisheries was not aware of plans by the Fiji Navy to detonate what was assumed to be World War II explosives found in waters off the coast of Dawasamu in Tailevu.

Responding to questions from this newspaper, the Director of Fisheries, George Madden, said they were not aware of the plans nor were any consultations done with them.

Chief of Navy Captain (N) Humphrey Tawake said on Thursday last week that damage to the environment may occur.

However, he assured people that the damage would be minimal.

When contacted for a comment last week, Capt Tawake told this newspaper to "do its research on the distance of the Vatu-i-Ra Passage from the area where the detonations would take place" before calling him for a comment.

Capt Tawake neither responded to further phone calls from this newspaper nor to messages sent to his mobile phone requesting for comments.

Fishermen in the area who spoke to this newspaper on condition of anonymity said the Vatu-i-Ra passage lay approximately eight kilometres adjacent to the site where the chests were.

Waters in which the chests lay and along the Tailevu coast extending to Rakiraki are marked by Wildlife Conservation Society as the Vatu-i-Ra Seascape.

The Government had made a commitment at the United Nations World Ocean Conference (UNWOC) in New York, US last week to gazette two large Marine Managed Areas (MMAs) within Fiji's Vatu-i-Ra Seascape — a highly diverse and productive area vital to both people and wildlife alike.








