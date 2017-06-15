Doctors and nurses are my family, says Kanta

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Cancer survivor Surya Kanta at the Fiji Cancer Society yesterday. Picture: Alisi Vucago

LIVING all by herself and having to go through cancer treatment was a challenge that 71-year-old Surya Kanta had to go through for the past five years.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2012 and she underwent surgery, which resulted in the removal of one of her breasts in 2013.

Ms Kanta said it was hard to go through operations with little support from her family, but she was thankful to the medical team at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva for their kindness and care.

"The doctors and nurses are my family, they are so nice to me and the hospital is like my home," she said.

"Fiji Cancer Society provided me with clothes and assistance and on Mother's Day, they paid for my accommodation at a hotel which I really enjoyed."

She said living alone in a three-bedroom house was often lonely and there was no difference between day and night.

Ms Kanta said since her husband left her 15-and-a-half years ago, she had turned to her faith for contentment and she was blessed with friendship at the hospital and at Fiji Cancer Society.

"God has been my protector and is like my mother and father, taking care of me every day," she said.

She said on several occasions she had been involved in church activities, which had given her so much purpose.

She encouraged all women that no matter the negative circumstance they go through, they needed to remain optimistic and strong in their faith that their health would recover.

Ms Kanta is still undergoing treatment and chemotherapy.