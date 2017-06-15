Fiji Time: 2:17 PM on Thursday 15 June

New lease of life

Alisi Vucago
Thursday, June 15, 2017

CANCER survivor Irene Hamidullah says after receiving treatment, one can start over and live a new life.

This was after she had a hard time dealing with the possibility that she could be living with cancer.

Ms Hamidullah said in September 2015, she felt a lump on her breast and decided to get tested.

"I had a biopsy done in September and I didn't get my results until February 2016," she said.

"So the waiting period between September to February felt like hell because I didn't know whether I had cancer or not. By the time I got the results, I had already made up my mind that if I did have cancer, I was not going to go through with the treatment."

Ms Hamidullah said luckily, her sisters convinced her to receive treatment and offered to provide her with the assistance she needed.

It was after she underwent surgery in March last year that her life came to a turning point.

"From surgery to recovering, I was under so much stress and it was as if I was physically recovering, but emotionally I wasn't," said Ms Hamidullah.

"A time came when I just had to let go of everything, so I started going to church again and I joined Fiji Cancer Society where I met other survivors like myself."

Ms Hamidullah said being around people who had overcome the same challenges as her and who were currently going through the same journey was a form of stress reliever and it helped her a lot. She said ever since then, she had been enjoying life, looking after her two children and enjoying the company of other survivors.

She encouraged women not to delay treatment and to be aware that cancer exists and it was their responsibility to ensure they were not at risk.








