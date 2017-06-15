Judge will rule on charge

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Times Ltd publisher and general manager Hank Arts outside the Suva courthouse yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

HIGH Court judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe will deliver his ruling on June 29 on the submission made by the defence lawyer that the amended charges by the State against three senior staff of The Fiji Times, the company and a letter writer were defective. Justice Rajasinghe yesterday said he was fully involved in a trial and would not be able to deliver his ruling.

The Director of Public Prosecutions amended the charges from inciting communal antagonism to sedition.

The Fiji Times editor-in-chief, Fred Wesley, the company's general manager and publisher, Hank Arts, Fiji Times Ltd, Nai Lalakai editor Anare Ravula, and letter writer Josaia Waqabaca are facing charges of one count each of sedition over a letter that appeared in the Nai Lalakai. Bail was extended for all five accused.