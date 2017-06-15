Back 'covered in love bites'

/ Front page / News

THE sister of the woman who was allegedly raped by a radio announcer yesterday told the High Court in Suva that her sister's back was covered with love bites.

The 30-year-old man, who is charged with one count of rape, is standing trial before Justice Vinsent Perera for the alleged offence which took place on July 3, 2014.

In her evidence, the prosecution witness said she was getting ready for work when her sister called her and told her that their neighbour who was their trusted friend had raped her.

The 21-year-old witness said that her sister looked terrified and could not even look at her in the eye when she relayed the story to her.

She said her sister told her that the accused dragged her hand, forced her into his room and that she lost consciousness as her head hit the accused's bed.

She claimed her sister said her clothes were removed by the accused when she was unconscious.

The father of the complainant, who is a senior investigator, also took the witness stand during the trial and said that he noticed his daughter's body language was a bit different few days after the alleged incident took place.

He said he was later informed by his ex-wife of the alleged incident.