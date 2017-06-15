Alleged victim gives evidence

/ Front page / News

A WOMAN who was allegedly raped three times by church pastor Jone Cokanauto told the High Court in Suva yesterday that the leader of Jezreel Lion of Judah Church preached about sexual intercourse to his church openly.

High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo yesterday conversed with the 28-year-old woman in the iTaukei language to fully understand what she was trying to relate in court. Justice Temo then translated to the assessors in English what the woman said.

The woman said that Mr Cokanauto used parables from the Bible which illustrated a message to the church members that he was Jesus.

She said Mr Cokanauto's sermons depicted that the only way one could be cleansed from immorality was to have sexual intercourse with him.

The witness claimed that she believed in the teachings and it was through her belief in such sermons that she was impregnated by Mr Cokanauto twice.

Mr Cokanauto pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape, four counts of indecent assault and one count of attempted rape.

The alleged offences took place between 2005 and 2012.

The trial continues today.