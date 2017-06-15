Fiji Time: 2:18 PM on Thursday 15 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Alleged victim gives evidence

Litia Cava
Thursday, June 15, 2017

A WOMAN who was allegedly raped three times by church pastor Jone Cokanauto told the High Court in Suva yesterday that the leader of Jezreel Lion of Judah Church preached about sexual intercourse to his church openly.

High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo yesterday conversed with the 28-year-old woman in the iTaukei language to fully understand what she was trying to relate in court. Justice Temo then translated to the assessors in English what the woman said.

The woman said that Mr Cokanauto used parables from the Bible which illustrated a message to the church members that he was Jesus.

She said Mr Cokanauto's sermons depicted that the only way one could be cleansed from immorality was to have sexual intercourse with him.

The witness claimed that she believed in the teachings and it was through her belief in such sermons that she was impregnated by Mr Cokanauto twice.

Mr Cokanauto pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape, four counts of indecent assault and one count of attempted rape.

The alleged offences took place between 2005 and 2012.

The trial continues today.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65100.6320
JPY 54.472351.4723
GBP 0.38390.3759
EUR 0.43780.4258
NZD 0.68270.6497
AUD 0.65030.6253
USD 0.49340.4764

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 15th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Strong quake on Ring
  2. Back 'covered in love bites'
  3. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting
  4. Bulldozer accident kills driver aged 36
  5. 12 years in jail for stepdaughter's rape
  6. State to construct funeral rites facilities
  7. Drug test
  8. Seasonal ban on kawakawa and donu
  9. FRU calls for support for Flying Fijians
  10. A-G: Develop strategies

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  4. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  5. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  6. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  7. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  8. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  9. Teen chases dream Monday (12 Jun)
  10. McKee rates Vatubua Tuesday (13 Jun)