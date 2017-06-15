12 years in jail for stepdaughter's rape

/ Front page / News

A FATHER of eight children who raped his stepdaughter and committed other sexual offences was yesterday told by the High Court in Suva that he took advantage of the victim's vulnerability.

He was sentenced to 12 years and nine months in jail.

The 59-year-old man was convicted by Justice Riyaz Hamza of four counts of sexual assault and one count of rape.

Delivering his sentence, Justice Hamza said that all mitigating factors submitted were not in the accused's favour.

The two mitigating factors was that the man was still supporting three of his eight children and that he suffered from knee injuries.

Justice Hamza said that the accused was not a first offender.

He said that the most aggravating factor was the breach of trust between a father and daughter.

He said children were the future of any society and they must be protected.

The man will be eligible for parole after serving nine years and nine months.