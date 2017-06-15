Fiji Time: 2:18 PM on Thursday 15 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

12 years in jail for stepdaughter's rape

Litia Cava
Thursday, June 15, 2017

A FATHER of eight children who raped his stepdaughter and committed other sexual offences was yesterday told by the High Court in Suva that he took advantage of the victim's vulnerability.

He was sentenced to 12 years and nine months in jail.

The 59-year-old man was convicted by Justice Riyaz Hamza of four counts of sexual assault and one count of rape.

Delivering his sentence, Justice Hamza said that all mitigating factors submitted were not in the accused's favour.

The two mitigating factors was that the man was still supporting three of his eight children and that he suffered from knee injuries.

Justice Hamza said that the accused was not a first offender.

He said that the most aggravating factor was the breach of trust between a father and daughter.

He said children were the future of any society and they must be protected.

The man will be eligible for parole after serving nine years and nine months.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65100.6320
JPY 54.472351.4723
GBP 0.38390.3759
EUR 0.43780.4258
NZD 0.68270.6497
AUD 0.65030.6253
USD 0.49340.4764

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 15th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Strong quake on Ring
  2. Back 'covered in love bites'
  3. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting
  4. Bulldozer accident kills driver aged 36
  5. 12 years in jail for stepdaughter's rape
  6. State to construct funeral rites facilities
  7. Drug test
  8. Seasonal ban on kawakawa and donu
  9. FRU calls for support for Flying Fijians
  10. A-G: Develop strategies

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  4. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  5. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  6. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  7. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  8. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  9. Teen chases dream Monday (12 Jun)
  10. McKee rates Vatubua Tuesday (13 Jun)