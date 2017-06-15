Helpline plea for senior citizens

/ Front page / News

THERE is an urgent need to establish a national helpline to assist the elderly, says Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission director Ashwin Raj.

In a statement, Mr Raj said there was a need for a policy framework that had legal effect as well as the development of a national plan of action and co-ordination mechanism to materialise the National Council for Older Persons Act 2012.

"The elderly in our society are equal in dignity and rights and deserve to live a life free of abuse," he said.

"Older persons have the right to social and economic rights, to remain integrated in society and participate in national development to access social and legal services."

Mr Raj said older persons should be able to exercise human rights and fundamental freedoms when residing in their home, care facility or shelter, including the right to privacy and the right to make decisions about the quality of their life.

While speaking to stakeholders at the Elderly Abuse Awareness Forum yesterday, Mr Raj stressed there was a need to start pushing for a legal affirmation on the term human dignity.

He said people only appreciated other people if they had an economic purchase, productivity or earned a living.

"The elderly must be treated fairly regardless of their age and other prohibited grounds of discrimination prescribed under section 26 of the Fijian Constitution," he said.

Meanwhile, Australian High Commissioner to Fiji Margaret Twomey said elderly abuse was a bigger problem than most people realised.

"Today's (yesterday's) forum and the march tomorrow (today) will hopefully be the start of educating the wider community about this growing issue, so our most respected citizens can enjoy later life," she said.

The forum was facilitated by Australia-Pacific Technical College and Australian Aid.

Celebrations for World Elderly Abuse Awareness Day will take place today at Albert Park in Suva.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) was developed and launched on June 15, 2006 by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse (INPEA).

WEAAD involves activities to bring greater recognition of mistreatment of older adults wherever they live throughout the world.