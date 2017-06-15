Aussies name Feakes

/ Front page / News

CAREER diplomat John Feakes has been announced as Australia's next High Commissioner to Fiji.

Mr Feakes, who will replace Margaret Twomey in November, was appointed by Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop last week.

In a statement, Ms Bishop said Mr Feakes was a senior career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and was most recently High Commissioner to Kenya.

"He has served overseas in Lebanon, Jordan, Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea and the United States. In Canberra, Mr Feakes has held a range of positions including Assistant Secretary, Policy Planning Branch and Assistant Secretary, Strategic Affairs Branch," she said.

"I thank outgoing High Commissioner Margaret Twomey for her outstanding contribution to rebuilding Australia's relationship with Fiji and to advancing regional co-operation in the Pacific."

Mr Feakes holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree from the University of New South Wales. He is expected to take up his appointment in November.