Kaliti out to raise the bar

Alisi Vucago
Thursday, June 15, 2017

KAILA! Star Search hopeful Kaliti Buadromo is geared up to raise the bar at next week's first round of competition.

The 21-year-old has never performed in front of an audien­ce before. However, she is re­a­dy to come out of her comfort zone and express her passion for music.

"I will perform Rolling in the Deep by Adele and I chose this song because I felt that was catchy, enjoyable and it would definitely catch a lot of people's attention," she said. "Since this is the first round of competition, I'm determined to bring my A-game and perform my heart out."

Ms Buadromo said she was thankful for her mum and best friends' support.

"I am self-taught and I have been doing a lot of practising at karaoke bars just so I have a feel of performing in front of people," she said.

An accounting student at the University of the South Pacific, Ms Buadromo said time management was crucial to ensure she had time to prepare for the competition and being able to hand in her assignments on time.








