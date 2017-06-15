Fiji Time: 2:18 PM on Thursday 15 June

Streetlights make community safer

Kalesi Mele
Thursday, June 15, 2017

A COMMUNITY in Lauwaki outside Lautoka City has begun setting up streetlights in their area in a bid to make their community safer.

Lauwaki settlement central committee president Amol Kumar said the initiative was a community effort with various members of the settlement pitching in to foot the cost of streetlights.

"The first street we are beginning with is Ram Charan Rd and will branch out to other feeder roads soon," he said.

"We have a lot of community members who commute to Lautoka and Nadi on a daily basis for work and their safety each day has been of concern to us hence the project.

"We have also installed a few floodlights too because the radius that streetlights cover is small."

Mr Kumar said he was grateful for the commitment of the people who had contributed to make the project possible.

"We held a community meeting and discussed the project and each of them decided to contribute money for the materials.

"For some, their family members residing overseas had sponsored the wiring so now the only thing is to work on getting the lights up.

"We haven't had any serious crimes occur in our area and this project may deter those who might be thinking of doing so."

The project is expected to be completed within the next three weeks.








