Man dies after road accident

+ Enlarge this image Krishal Sharma points to the place where Chandar Mani was lying after he was hit by a car on Tuesday night. Picture: KALESI MELE

A 56-YEAR-OLD man is the latest road fatality victim after an accident at the Nasoso, Nadi feeder road on Tuesday night.

The victim, Chandar Mani, had been walking to a nearby shop with two of his companions to buy grog when the incident occurred. Krishal Rohit Sharma, 24, said the car hit him first but he was not badly hurt.

"The side mirror of the car hit my neck and I was able to jump on to the other side of the ditch," he said.

"I think the driver wasn't able to see where he was driving because the headlights from the oncoming vehicle would have made it impossible to see.

"He wasn't aware that he had hit uncle until my father, who was walking a little ahead, screamed prompting the driver to stop."

The deceased's nephew, Ritesh Mani, said he was at the temple when he heard the screams.

"We saw what happened and immediately put him in a car to take him to the hospital. On the way there he was saying 'save me'.

"We thought the doctors would be able to help him but 15 minutes after we arrived they informed us that he didn't make it.

"He was a good man, always kind. He worked for me, helping around in the house and helping my wife who is ill.

"We lost a good man in our family."

The deceased is the third man in the family to have died from a car accident.

His two elder brothers also lost their lives in road accidents.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the driver of the vehicle was a 71-year-old man.

"We are again pleading with all road users whether you are a driver or pedestrian to please be mindful of your safety," she said.

"Accidents can occur at any given time and everyone needs to respect the rights everyone has to use the roads.

"We cannot be everywhere to monitor the movement of traffic which is why we are asking for everyone's assistance to be safe and ensure the safety of others while using Fiji's roads."

The road death toll stands at 27 compared with 23 for the same period last year.