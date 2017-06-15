Concerns over decline in freshwater mussels

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image WWF-Pacific's conservation director Francis Areki. Picture: FILE

UNSUSTAINABLE agricultural practices and improper waste disposal are major contributors to the decline in freshwater mussels in the Ba River.

World Wide Fund-Pacific's conservation director Francis Areki said kai (mussels) in the Ba River continued to migrate upstream, away from the debris.

The migration is also propelled by climate change, as kai migrate in search for a cooler habitat.

In a workshop themed "healthy rivers are vital to healthy oceans", WWF-Pacific noted an increasing number of women who collect kai on a regular basis express worrying remarks over its decline.

Aseri Toga of Soweri settlement in Ba said there were those who used fertilisers on farms alongside the river which runoff into the stream affecting marine species.

"People need to stop polluting the Ba River, stop dumping their rubbish in it and it's important to look after the health of the river," she said.

"Most of our women and young men fish for kai to support our husbands and young families who all work at the Fiji Sugar Corporation. Fishing for kai is an additional income earner for our families. Kai is also caught not only to sell but also for our community functions."

Torika Senileba of Nailaga Village said kai caught nowadays was much smaller.

"I have been fishing for kai since the 1970s," she said.

"Nowadays very seldom do I fish for kai. The women today are mostly catching small sizes. It is very hard to find the larger size kai. We used to catch one 50kg bag filled with large sized kai back in the '70s and '80s. Nowadays, the kai fishers usually fill a 25kg bag with small size kai."

Mr Areki said proper planning and assistance would be needed for those who depend on the river to source kai for subsistence and to earn income.

"The women are quite aware of the issues that are happening in the Ba River," he said.

"I think they need to set out a plan on how to fix some of the problems. It is also obvious the kai is moving upstream, so there is a need for plans to be in place to assist them. Hopefully we can promote it through the Healthy Rivers campaign.

"One of the recommendations was to have a tabu placed as well as waste management processes to reduce the amount of waste going into the river in addition to a replanting program along the riverbank to reduce soil erosion and strengthen the buffer strips."