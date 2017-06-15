Bulldozer accident kills driver aged 36

/ Front page / News

A 36-YEAR-OLD man of Nabavatu, Dreketi in Macuata died yesterday morning after the bulldozer he was operating tumbled.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the incident happened at 11am along the Dreketi highway.

Ms Naisoro said the bulldozer was clearing a piece of land in the area when the incident happened.

"Unfortunately, the bulldozer tumbled and the man was later rescued by fellow workers," she said.

"He was rushed to hospital straight away but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

"Police are investigating the case to determine the circumstances under which the man died. His body is currently at the Labasa Hospital awaiting post-mortem examination."

Meanwhile, Ms Naisoro said police uprooted 1000 plants alleged to be marijuana in Loa Village, Buca Bay, Cakaudrove.

"The raid happened this morning (yesterday) at Loa Village in Cakaudrove," she said.

"We confirm that the 1000 plants were uprooted from a farm in the village.

"The suspect is a known person and we are searching for him.

"We were able to successfully identify the suspect's farm through information from members of the community in the village."

Ms Naisoro said the crime prevention committees in villages in Cakaudrove were very active and people were forthcoming with information they had.

"We appreciate the trust and faith that these villagers have in our officers and we will ensure that these cases are investigated and hat perpetrators are taken to task," she said.