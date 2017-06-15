Grouper breeding sites declining, says professor

/ Front page / News

FROM the known breeding sites for kawakawa and donu in Fiji, 70 per cent have either declined or gone.

A survey conducted by University of Hong Kong biologist Professor Yvonne Sadovy and the Ministry of Fisheries in 2015 also revealed a 70 per cent decline in grouper catches over the past.

According to the survey, 18 per cent of the breeding sites were labelled as dead.

"Close to nine per cent of breeding sites were labelled as healthy sites," the survey revealed.

The survey revealed that there was a dire need to raise awareness on these facts and to let people know of the reality behind the existence of these species.

Meanwhile, a statement from Scott Radway director of cChange Fiji, founders of the 4FJ Campaign launched to create awareness on the protection of the fish species, said they had received wide public support.

Mr Radway said 95 per cent of those surveyed in Suva area reported that they would be "very willing" to give up eating kawakawa and donu during its peak breeding season after learning it would help them recover from overfishing.

"This spawning season we are asking individuals from all walks of life to pledge not to eat, buy or sell kawakawa and donu from June through September, their peak breeding months.

"Kawakawa and donu are an important source of food and income for Fiji communities, but it has been rapidly declining in recent years, making it harder and harder to catch," he said.

Mr Radway said the 4FJ campaign was supported by a dynamic partnership between the private sector, research institutions, government departments, non-government organisations and communities.

"The government set out to first raise awareness about the decline of these fish and build wide support for the solutions," he said.