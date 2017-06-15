/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kawakawa fish gather during their spawning period making them vulnerable to fishermen. Picture: SUPPLIED

FIJI will run a seasonal ban on kawakawa and donu from June to September next year.

In a statement, cChange Fiji's director Scott Radway said this was in line with the country's commitment to the seasonal ban on the fishing and sale of kawakawa during its peak breeding months during the UN Ocean Conference in New York, US last week.

Mr Radway, who praised Fiji's commitment, said the move would greatly help in the boosting of the declining stocks of the high-valued fish.

"As part of the kawakawa commitment, Fiji also laid out a series of other management measures for kawakawa and donu, including improved collection of fisheries data," he said. This would include the monitoring of markets for undersize fish, and work with stakeholders to protect the sites across Fiji where the fish breed.

"The management of kawakawa and donu will act as a flagship for sustainable use of valuable inshore fish resources in the Pacific, which have received very little management attention to date in the region."

Speaking during Ocean Conference in New York, Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau said Government intended to ensure the fish species continued to provide substantial benefits to coastal communities in Fiji.

"The commitments were a product of three full months of multi-stakeholder meetings in Fiji to improve the sustainable management of ocean resources," he said.

"Kawakawa and donu, commonly called grouper, are particularly vulnerable because they gather predictably each year in the same spots to breed.

"The proposed seasonal ban follows the three years of outreach through the 4FJ campaign, an initiative that aimed to build public support for improved management of kawakawa and donu."

Mr Radway said they were hopeful Fiji's meaningful commitment would spur more countries to follow suit.