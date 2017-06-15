FNPF amnesty period

/ Front page / News

THE amnesty period for penalty waiver for employers who fail to pay workers contributions ends this month.

In an interview, the Fiji National Provident Fund's (FNPF) manager employer Peni Gonelevu said they would start penalising employers from the beginning of next month.

Responding to submissions for further extension by employers during an awareness workshop in Labasa yesterday, Mr Gonelevu said they had initially extended the waiver to February 3 from last year.

"Then we extended it to the end of March this year before moving it to the end of this month," he said.

"FNPF has given enough time for employers to pay up their employees contributions which is a requirement by law.

"From the 1st of July this year, we will begin imposing penalties on employers that fail to pay these contributions. As per section 37(1) of the FNPF Decree, employers must pay the fund each employee's contribution and submit remittance statement with requirements in relation to payments."

Mr Gonelevu said employers were required by law to register all employees within one month from the commencement of their employment.

"They are responsible for remitting all employees monthly contributions and submitting contribution schedule forms during the last working day of every month," he said.

"Employers must also make and maintain FNPF records of all employees' information, wages record, and remittance statement for seven years and notify the fund on any changes to the information details of a registered employer within three months after the change. Apart from this, employers must also notify FNPF, within 30 days from the end of the month, if employees had ceased employment."

Mr Gonelevu said if an employer failed to pay in full the contributions for a particular month, they were liable to pay $100 for each employee concerned.