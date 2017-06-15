Fiji Time: 2:18 PM on Thursday 15 June

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Thursday, June 15, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard a story about a certain employee who had planned to attend a major event with his friends and colleagues.

The plan was, however, of no use because this employee had to work the afternoon shift.

Being the sly person that he is, he decided to leave his workplace and attend the event because no one was around to supervise him.

Upon leaving the office, he texted his friend to let him know of his mischievous act.

But instead of the text reaching his friend it went to his boss who so happened to have the same name as the intended recipient.

Like a fired bullet does not return to the gun, the employee could do nothing to withdraw the text message.

As they say in iTaukei, "cala tale".

What happened between him and his boss is best known to them now.








