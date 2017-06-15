CORRECTION

/ Front page / News

* AN article on Page 5 of yesterday's The Fiji Times titled "Justice served, says mum" had some factual errors.

In fact, Suliasi Nasara was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder charge and for the aggravated robbery charge, he was sentenced to 10 years and 9 months imprisonment with a non-parole period of 9 years.

Both sentences are to be served concurrently.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has clarified that Nasara was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 18 years to be served before he is eligible to apply for release, therefore he is not eligible for parole after nine years. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.