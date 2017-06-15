A-G: Develop strategies

/ Front page / News

ACTING Prime Minister and Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has called on Pacific leaders to develop strategies that will help keep the interest of Pacific Islanders on top of the international and regional development agendas.

While opening the Pacific Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, Samoa Pathway and Framework for Pacific Regionalism at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat yesterday, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said with the region comprising small island nations with large oceans, its engagement with the rest of the world was vital for its success.

"We have to be fully committed to the frameworks that will shape global development in the years to come. But we cannot be passive actors, we have to be advocates for the unique challenges that our region presents to our development. We cannot accept any "one-size-fits-all" approach," he said.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the Pacific needed solutions and strategies that were tailored to the geographic, cultural and social realities that face the Pacific.

"But it falls on us to highlight those challenges and identify how regional and international frameworks can be implemented in ways that have the greatest possible impact on our development and ultimately, on the welfare of our individual citizens.

"Our development priorities have already been clearly mapped on to the universal 2030 Agenda. The next step is for us to develop a regional roadmap towards achieving those priorities."

He said the Pacific needed to look back on its experience implementing the targets of the Millennium Development Goals.

"I think we can all agree that the Pacific as a whole could have done much better in achieving those targets," he said.

"Our progress was slow and uneven on issues that mean a great deal for the wellbeing of our citizens, including for the Fijian people."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the Pacific needed to think outside of the box to come up with more creative solutions going forward.

Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat deputy secretary general Cristelle Pratt said the regional roadmap was expected to complement national action and outline measures to strengthen co-ordination and co-operation between countries as well as between the development partners working in the Pacific.