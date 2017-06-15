State to construct funeral rites facilities

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum during the groundbreaking ceremony to construct funeral rites facilities at Vatuwaqa yesterday. Picture: ATU RASEA

THE Government is set to construct two more funeral rites facilities in Lautoka and Nausori in the coming months.

This is after the groundbreaking ceremony to construct funeral rites facilities at the Vatuwaqa crematorium in Suva yesterday.

While officiating at the ceremony yesterday, Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the facility would be built to mid-international standards and would allow grieving family members to send off their loved ones with dignity.

The facility worth $746,699 will have a car park, a walkway which stretches out to sea, bathrooms that will have hot and cold water available, rooms that can accommodate five families in any given day and a cooking area, plus seats constructed along the walkway.

"There are three things that are very important in life, if you view it from a cultural aspect, one is birth, the second one is death, in between you have marriage, and they are the only three key events that bring people together," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"You would find that families meet each other at a funeral, families they haven't seen for years. The other one, of course, is marriages that does take place."

He said performing the last rites to loved ones who passed on was a very dear and personal component in people's life.

"When we actually perform these rituals, the environment where we perform these rituals must be conducive to the environment that gives people dignity.

"That make people feel that they are able to carry out these rituals in the manner that they should, and the environment they are performing the rituals in a place that is respected, that requires a level of sacredness," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum.

The construction of the facility is expected to be completed within 26 weeks.