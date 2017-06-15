Fiji Time: 4:10 AM on Thursday 15 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Strong quake on Ring

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, June 15, 2017

Update: 10:18PM A STRONG earthquake with shallow depth source location took place in Mexico sitting on an area known as the Ring of Fire.

Although it measured 6.9 on the Richter scale, Fiji's Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources Department said in a statement issued earlier tonight that the event did 'not pose any immediate threat to the Fiji region."

The offshore earthquake occurred at 07:29:02 PM Fiji time at a depth of 10km at a location which is 42 km North West from Coatepeque, Mexico. The location is at latitude: 15.04 North and longitude:92.07 West.

"This serves as notification only and will keep monitoring for any further updates. For further information's and queries you are advised to contact the Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources Department on landline 3381611, mobile 9906165 or fax 3370039/3383910," the event notice said.

The 'ring of fire' is an area of the basin of the Pacific Ocean known to host the largest earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 54.496251.4962
GBP 0.38240.3744
EUR 0.43650.4245
NZD 0.68470.6517
AUD 0.65280.6278
USD 0.49150.4745

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Strong quake on Ring

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  4. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  5. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  6. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  7. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  8. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  9. McKee rates Vatubua Tuesday (13 Jun)
  10. Teen chases dream Monday (12 Jun)