Strong quake on Ring

+ Enlarge this image A quake occured in Mexico earlier tonight. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 10:18PM A STRONG earthquake with shallow depth source location took place in Mexico sitting on an area known as the Ring of Fire.

Although it measured 6.9 on the Richter scale, Fiji's Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources Department said in a statement issued earlier tonight that the event did 'not pose any immediate threat to the Fiji region."

The offshore earthquake occurred at 07:29:02 PM Fiji time at a depth of 10km at a location which is 42 km North West from Coatepeque, Mexico. The location is at latitude: 15.04 North and longitude:92.07 West.

"This serves as notification only and will keep monitoring for any further updates. For further information's and queries you are advised to contact the Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources Department on landline 3381611, mobile 9906165 or fax 3370039/3383910," the event notice said.

The 'ring of fire' is an area of the basin of the Pacific Ocean known to host the largest earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.