WAF conducts awareness in Tailevu

Update: 9:56PM NAMARA district in Tailevu was today the first recipient of a rural consultation between a grassroot community and the Water Authority of Fiji to address water issues.

According to a statement issued by Public Relations consultants to the Water Authority of Fiji today, the WAF awareness program included villagers from Naikawaga, Nakalawaca, Nakorolevu, Naisausau, Matamaivere, Tubalevu Villages and the Naciri settlement.

The program was conducted in response to a request from the Namara District Council Representative, Sekaia Mua.

"During the awareness we found out that only one borehole was in operation, one was not working because the electricity cable was broken, and the rest had been closed by the Ministry of Health as the water was unsafe for human consumption," said Mr Maika Nagalu, WAF Public Relations Officer, Rural and Maritime Schemes.

"WAF conducts the Awareness Programme to advise people living in the Rural and Maritime sectors and who are not connected to the Authority�s water reticulation system, about the Government�s initiatives of Free Water Tanks to Villages and Rainwater Harvesting in drought-prone areas, once proper guttering and tanks stands are installed and all other requirements are met."