Elderly abuse varies

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Update: 9:56PM ELDER abuse is not limited to physical violence because many victims face financial exploitation, psychological abuse or neglect by people in positions of trust.

This was one of the findings of a forum hosted by the Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC) for stakeholders in the aged-care industry.

The forum which was held in Suva today was a collaboration between APTC, the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation and the Fiji National Council of Older Persons.

According to a statement from the APTC, the goal of the forum was to discuss elder abuse issues and to look at ways to address and prevent such abuse.

The Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, Margaret Twomey who spoke at the forum said the APTC, a project funded by the Government of Australia delivers Australian skills and qualifications for workers in various sectors including care for the aged.

"Elder abuse is a bigger problem than most people realise. Today�s forum and the march tomorrow will hopefully be the start of educating the wider community about this growing issue, so our most respected citizens can enjoy later life," Ms Twomey said.








