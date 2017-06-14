Sustainable life instead of development

/ Front page / News

Update: 9:55PM DECENT work and sustainable development is important but sustainable life needs to be discussed more.

Speaking on the meeting theme of Decent Work and Sustainable Development in Geneva Switzerland recently, Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate said adapting Pacific economise to mitigate for climate change was important.

He was speaking at the Asia and the Pacific Labour Ministers Meeting as part of the 106th Session of the International Labour Conference.

"He stated that closely linked to the theme is climate change and for Big Ocean States in the Pacific this means sustainable life. This means mitigating climate change and adapting economies and lives," a government statement said.