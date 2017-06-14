Fiji Time: 11:28 PM on Wednesday 14 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Sustainable life instead of development

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Update: 9:55PM DECENT work and sustainable development is important but sustainable life needs to be discussed more.

Speaking on the meeting theme of Decent Work and Sustainable Development in Geneva Switzerland recently, Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate said adapting Pacific economise to mitigate for climate change was important.

He was speaking at the Asia and the Pacific Labour Ministers Meeting as part of the 106th Session of the International Labour Conference.

"He stated that closely linked to the theme is climate change and for Big Ocean States in the Pacific this means sustainable life.  This means mitigating climate change and adapting economies and lives," a government statement said. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 54.496251.4962
GBP 0.38240.3744
EUR 0.43650.4245
NZD 0.68470.6517
AUD 0.65280.6278
USD 0.49150.4745

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Woman relives rape ordeal
  2. Hit and run suspect arrested
  3. Duo out of clash
  4. Man, 66, dies in house fire
  5. SODELPA vows to review travel bans if elected
  6. Fighting sex crimes
  7. Landslide delays construction of maternity unit
  8. Awareness on albinism vital — Tiko
  9. Voter rules
  10. Winning formula

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  6. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  7. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  8. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  9. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  10. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)